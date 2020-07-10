Both teams taking the knee really sent a strong message, feels Jason Holder

Jason Holder stated that taking the knee ahead of the first Test meant the world to him and he thanked Michael Holding for sending out a powerful message against racism. Holder, who picked a six-wicket haul yesterday, also stressed on the education part to tackle racism in all spheres.

Ahead of the first Test in Southampton, Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent delivered what was one of the finest and most-informed education on Black Lives Matter movement before both sides took the knee to show their solidarity. Windies players wore a black glove on the right hand in an echo of the Black Power protest from Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the Mexico Olympics in 1968. Later, speaking on the same, Windies’ talismanic skipper Holder stated that the unified display of solidarity meant the world to him.

"It meant the world to me. just the support from everyone, everyone understanding the moment, everyone understanding the occasion. And to see both teams coming together the way they did, it sent a really strong message,” Holder told Sky Sports.

"I happened to be on social media last night, and I saw a few Aussies posting the same pic of everyone on the knee, and it just shows the cricket world is actually unified. But I think we could come a lot closer, we could do a lot more for cricket in general.

"I must say, I saw the interview with Mikey yesterday, and I felt in my veins, to be honest. To me it was powerful, I think he hit the nail on the head, he was spot on.”

Holding stressed on why systematic racism needs to be called out and added that given a large number of white people have taken part in protests to support the Black Lives Matter movement, it can help bring about change. Holder, praising Holding’s words, stated that people need to educate themselves on the subject.

"For me it's more of an education. Guys need to make themselves aware of what's in front of us. There's a bigger picture sometimes in sport, but in the grand scheme of things, I just think we just need to be aware, we need to educate ourselves, and we need to have a level playing field for everyone.

"Hopefully the message that you sent out yesterday can be viewed by all, and people just really need to understand and divulge it for what it was. And hopefully we can all get the systemic quality that we're looking for."