VIDEO | Enthusiastic Jason Holder forgets no-handshake custom after losing the toss

Cricket was back after the longest period of COVID-19 struck period, with England taking on the West Indies at the Rose Bowl. Just prior to the start of the long-awaited Test series, rains had their say on the start of the game, with a delayed start, including the toss. After that, as speculated, right from the toss, cricket was never going to be the same post the steadfast rule changes including the no-handshake custom following the toss.