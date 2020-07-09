VIDEO | Enthusiastic Jason Holder forgets no-handshake custom after losing the toss
Just after England won the toss, visiting skipper Jason Holder forgot the new rules of the games, which prevents players from shaking each other hands as he stepped up to shake Stokes’ hand. However, the English skipper was sharp in swaying his hand away before it turned into an awkward fist bump.
Cricket was back after the longest period of COVID-19 struck period, with England taking on the West Indies at the Rose Bowl. Just prior to the start of the long-awaited Test series, rains had their say on the start of the game, with a delayed start, including the toss. After that, as speculated, right from the toss, cricket was never going to be the same post the steadfast rule changes including the no-handshake custom following the toss.
However, the enthusiastic visiting skipper Jason Holder could not keep his calm as he went on to shake his counterpart Ben Stokes’ hand after losing the toss. Both of them were rightly reminded by the commentators to maintain social distancing and stay away from shaking hands with each other. Moreso, in a rather sarcastic manner, the commentators kept reminding the new English skipper to sanitize his hands following an awkward handshake-turned-fist bump moment.
The biggest speculation at the toss was whether Stuart Broad would take the field yet again in English conditions but Stokes following the toss gave the pacer his dose of bad news. For the first time, the home side paired the pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood together in a Test match with James Anderson returning to the fore following his recovery from an injury.
