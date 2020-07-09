Twitter reacts to Kemar Roach hilariously dropping Stokes by squeezing ball out of his hand

After a seriously stunning first session that saw the duo of Gabriel and Holder making the English batsmen huff and puff at their own will, the onus was on the duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to salvage some pride for England. However, in front of a relentlessly strong Windies bowling attack, the duo had been given a strong challenge, as Alzarri Joseph , too, took over from his senior partners.

And he was almost successful in his pursuit of getting rid of the partnership in the 41st over. Joseph’s well-directed short ball to Ben Stokes found the stand-in English skipper right at his throat when the batsman decided to go for the pull. However, the miscued top-edge threatened to find the fielder at fine leg.

Roach, who was fielding at backward square leg, decided to run the ground and almost covered it before diving to get hold of the catch. However, fate had other plans for him as the ball, after landing on his palms, decided to cheat on him. Roach was equally guilty of that infidelity as he squeezed the ball right after that as it hilariously popped out of his hand to give the English skipper a life.