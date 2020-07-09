Twitter reacts to Kemar Roach hilariously dropping Stokes by squeezing ball out of his hand
Today at 6:42 PM
For once, Kemar Roach was not the superstar fast bowler we knew as the credit had been snatched by his partners Gabriel and Jason Holder. However, the moment of the day was surely provided by the Barbadian when he literally squeezed the ball out of his hand in hilarious fashion to drop Ben Stokes.
After a seriously stunning first session that saw the duo of Gabriel and Holder making the English batsmen huff and puff at their own will, the onus was on the duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to salvage some pride for England. However, in front of a relentlessly strong Windies bowling attack, the duo had been given a strong challenge, as Alzarri Joseph, too, took over from his senior partners.
And he was almost successful in his pursuit of getting rid of the partnership in the 41st over. Joseph’s well-directed short ball to Ben Stokes found the stand-in English skipper right at his throat when the batsman decided to go for the pull. However, the miscued top-edge threatened to find the fielder at fine leg.
Roach, who was fielding at backward square leg, decided to run the ground and almost covered it before diving to get hold of the catch. However, fate had other plans for him as the ball, after landing on his palms, decided to cheat on him. Roach was equally guilty of that infidelity as he squeezed the ball right after that as it hilariously popped out of his hand to give the English skipper a life.
Here's how fans on Twitter reacted on the incident
July 9, 2020
Kemar roach has just dropped the first test. #ENGvWI— Tom Clisham (@TomClisham) July 9, 2020
This is such an important Test for Alzarri. You cannot do that, Kemar Roach— MostlyCricket (@MostlyCricket) July 9, 2020
Dropped. Stokes has been Dropped by Roach. It was a Tough Catch, But Kemar Roach made good ground and he drops it while diving forward. #ENGvWI— Jai Elhance (@JElhance) July 9, 2020
Oh oh. Kemar Roach drops Ben Stokes off of Alzarri Joseph's bowling! Will that be costly? #ENGvWI— UFC & CRICKET FAN (@Cricketmasta102) July 9, 2020
