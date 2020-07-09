Twitter reacts to James Anderson letting out massive roar as Campbell exhausts DRS luck

The United Nation was close to officially announcing July 9 as the Holder-Campbell day, until James Anderson decided to try his luck to bring the end of the invincible Campbell. To celebrate the dismissal, the Burnley lad let out a massive roar that almost reverberated through the empty stadium.

While everyone were worried about batsmen and bowlers’ rustiness when cricket resumed on Wednesday, the brilliant Michael Holding was actually worried about his commentary inertia. However, a great spell of pre-match analysis not only surged that off for good, the Day 2 reminded the rustiness of the most precious entity in the game - umpires. Believe it or not, there were six decisions referred upstairs in the game, of which just ONE was rendered successful.

While Jason Holder managed to overturn all three decisions referred against him, Campbell was pretty much like the skipper himself, with the opener being two times lucky in the first two decisions given against him. While the first one pitched outside leg, the second one missed the top of off-stump by a mile, helping him continue the fine strokes he was playing today.

However, his luck ran out on the last delivery of the 13th over, when a persistent James Anderson was in no mood to let things go like that. Bowling from around the wicket, Anderson nipped the ball into the southpaw as it went on to hit the batsman down his knee roll. With the history and lady luck supporting them, a confident Campbell decided to try his luck once again. This time, however, it was the time for Anderson to roar and how majestically he did that!

The hawk-eye suggested that the ball was crashing onto the leg stump and finally, Campbell's luck had run out. Seeing the review on the big screen, Anderson, even before the third umpire flashed the decision on the big screen, let out a massive roar to celebrate the dismissal.

Umpire gave Campbell out but he overturned the decision with a successful DRS

Jimmy Anderson frustrated

It happened again and Anderson couldn't believe this

For the 3rd time Umpire gave Campbell out and he takes DRS again

Anderson had the last laugh

Death, taxes and Jimmy Anderson taking wickets are the only guarantees in life

6.6 Anderson to Campbell: Given LBW, reversed.



12.2 Anderson to Campbell: Given LBW, reversed.



12.6 Anderson to Campbell: Given LBW, NOT reversed.



John Campbell LBW b. Anderson 28(36)



Test wicket no 5️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ for Jimmy Anderson#ENGvWI #Cricket



