Prithvi Shaw has ability of Virender Sehwag, believes Wasim Jaffer

Veteran Mumbai cricketer Wasim Jaffer is of the opinion that fellow Mumbai prodigy Prithvi Shaw, who is now a mainstay in the Indian Test set-up, is a special player who has the stroke-making ability of Virender Sehwag. Jaffer, however, noted that Shaw had to improve his off-field discipline.

After smashing tons on his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debuts at just the age of 16, it didn’t take long for people to brand Prithvi Shaw, who also incidentally hails from Mumbai, as the next Sachin Tendulkar. Unlike many of his counterparts, Shaw translated his talent into runs and his prolific nature saw him get a maiden Indian Test cap at just the age of 18 in 2018, and he celebrated the same by scoring a ton on debut.

Now 20, Shaw has already played 4 Tests for the country - in which he averages 55.83 - and is widely touted to be the next big superstar in the country. Someone who has watched Shaw closely since his younger days, veteran Mumbai batsman Wasim Jaffer, too, acknowledged the same and even compared the youngster to Virender Sehwag, but added that going forward, it would be important for Shaw to understand when he needs to curtail his instincts.

“I think he is a special player, without a doubt. The shots he hits, if he gets going, he has the ability of Virender Sehwag I feel,” Jaffer told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, reported Hindustan Times.

“He can completely demolish an attack. But somewhere I feel he needs to understand his game better, where he needs to take a backseat. I feel he got found out a little bit in New Zealand, got dismissed two times off a short delivery. He fell into their trap.”

A larger-than-life personality on the field, Shaw’s antics off the field, however, have already gotten him into trouble many a time in his young career. In fact, it was only 9 months ago that the youngster made a comeback to professional cricket after serving a hefty eight-month ban for failing a dope test. Jaffer, an old-school cricketer who epitomizes discipline, is of the opinion that Shaw must get his off-field life under control in order to become a successful international cricketer.

“I also feel that he needs to get more disciplined in his off-field life. Because I feel he has the game to succeed at international level. But he needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also,” Jaffer said.