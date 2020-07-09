IPL 2020 | Have not offered to host Indian Premier League, reveals New Zealand Cricket

Calling it ‘simply speculation’, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has completely denied the reports that had claimed that the board had offered to conduct the IPL in New Zealand. Before New Zealand’s name popped up, UAE and Sri Lanka were the two countries in contention to host the mega event.

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports worldwide and more so in cricket due to the fact that the sport lines up major events during the summer. Even within the cricketing world, the BCCI has suffered the most owing to the unfortunate timing of the outbreak. With the IPL postponed indefinitely, the Indian board is looking at a major loss of revenue which has led to speculation that the cash rich tournament might be moved outside India for the 2020 season.

With names of countries like Sri Lanka and UAE making the rounds as potential venues, one surprising name, in the form of New Zealand, turned up in the headlines last week. While it looked like an interesting proposition at the time, NZC has categorically refuted the claim that they had offered their services for for the IPL.

“The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so,” NZC spokesperson Richard Boock told Radio New Zealand, reported PTI.

Reports have also suggested that the BCCI is looking at September as the month where they can kick start cricket again. However, they have hit a roadblock in the form of the ICC who are yet to take a call on the future of the T20 World Cup that had been allotted that particular window.