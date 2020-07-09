ICC needs to consider changing ‘bad light’ law, feels Nasser Hussain

Former English skipper Nasser Hussain, in the wake of day one of the first England vs West Indies Test coming to a premature end due to bad light, has urged the ICC to have a look into the ‘bad light’ law. Hussain feels that players and umpires can make better use of the floodlights.

Despite the presence of floodlights, Test cricket has continued to suffer due to the ‘bad light’ phenomenon, and Day 1 of the first Test between England and the Windies became a victim of the same. In what was a rain-marred, start and stop first day, the umpires called for stumps after just 17.4 overs, despite rain completely having stopped, due to the fact that there was insufficient natural light for the players to carry on. While the floodlights did take effect, the on-field umpires deemed that it was not enough for the players to get on with the game and thus called for stumps, prematurely.

This move has not gone down well with former England skipper and now-renowned commentator Nasser Hussain, who has stated that the ICC must have a second-look at the ‘bad light’ laws. According to Hussain, the umpires must try their best to get on with the game in a situation - like yesterday - where it’s not raining, and he also noted that the officials were not making proper use of the artificial lights at their disposal.

"It's one thing you have to try and explain to somebody new to the game. You spend a lot of money on lights, turn the lights on and go off for light. On this occasion, they've gone off for rain. It is something eventually that I'd like the ICC to change really," Hussain said on Sky Sports Cricket, reported TOI.

"They might say 'You're a retired player' and (talk about) stats, but look at that, the lights are on. If it wasn't raining now, maybe the players could buy into the fact that the game needs to keep selling itself and if you can stay on, do stay on."

The bad light phenomenon is especially prevalent in a country like England, where games are seldom not interrupted by a bad weather forecast. As per the existing law, the on-field umpires take a reading on their light meter when the amount of natural light becomes unfit for play to carry on, after which they use the reading as the benchmark for the rest of the match.