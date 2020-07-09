Ganguly’s statements does not hold weight or merit on Asia Cup, condemns PCB’s media director

Denouncing Ganguly’s statements on Asia Cup cancellation, PCB’s media director Samiul Hasan Burney has hit out at the BCCI president, revealing that his statements hold no merit. Hasan also revealed that a decision on the tournament’s future is yet to be made by the ACC in their meeting.

Just a day earlier, BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly had told Sports Tak that the 2020 edition of Asia Cup stood cancelled. However, that has created a mini round of controversy in the Asian cricketing community, with PCB’s media director Samiul Hasan Burney coming out strongly against Ganguly. Talking about the future of the tournament, Hasan condemned Ganguly’s statements saying that they did not hold any weight or merit on Asia Cup.

“The statements made by Sourav Ganguly have no impact on proceedings. Even if he passes comments every week, they do not hold weight or merit,” Hasan said, reported Hindustan Times.

In contradicting fashion to Ganguly’s earlier statements, where the BCCI president said, “Asia Cup 2020 has been called-off which was scheduled to take place in September,” Hasan pointed out that a decision regarding the tournament’s future would be taken by the ACC.

“The decision regarding the Asia Cup will be taken by the ACC. The announcement can only be made by the president of the Asian body Nazmul Hasan. To the best of our knowledge, the schedule of the next ACC meeting is yet to be announced.”

The PCB media director also revealed that the ACC management is working their way around, exploring other options for the future of the tournament if it can’t go ahead as per schedule.

“As far as I am concerned ACC management is working on Asia Cup 2020. They are also exploring other options if the tournament cannot be hosted on scheduled time,” he said.