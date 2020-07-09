Australia must travel to England for world cricket’s health, believes Justin Langer
Today at 11:40 AM
Justin Langer has admitted that Australia must travel across to England for their limited-overs series in September despite COVID-19 issues in Australia to help world cricket’s health. The former opener also acknowledged that the board should allow Australian cricketers to participate in IPL.
Following world cricket’s resumption with the series between England and West Indies, Justin Langer admitted that Australia must travel across to England to play a limited-overs series for world cricket’s health.
The two sides, Australia and England were scheduled to meet in September but the impact of COVID-19 has raised a few eyebrows over the series. However, the Australian coach canvases for the series to go through despite the varying challenges that lie in front of them.
"I think we have to go to England. There’s lots of challenges, of course, but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible," Langer said in comments published by the Daily Telegraph on Thursday.
"That’s my view. I think for the health of world cricket,” he added.
Following the pandemic, only two series have been confirmed, with England playing West Indies and Pakistan at home. The future surrounding the rest of countries is still yet to be decided by their respective boards, including the World T20 and the IPL. Langer also spoke about the IPL, where he revealed that the board would allow its players to participate in the extravagant T20 competition.
"I think we have to (allow Australian players to play in IPL). Talking frankly. I’ll always look for win-win situations and hopefully we do that when we get some clarity on what’s happening with the schedule.”
