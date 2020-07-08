Would pick Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin, Jadeja, Shami and Bumrah from current Test side, admits Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, in a conversation with Mayank Agarwal, has admitted that he would pick Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin, Jadeja, Shami and Bumrah from the current Test lineup in his previous generation Test side. However, Ganguly added that he would not pick Mayank because he had Sehwag in his side.

One of India’s most influential captains in the country’s cricketing history, Ganguly was a game-changer in the way India took on the opposition. Before the southpaw’s reign, the Indian cricketers were subdued on the field and after he took over, the aggression saw no bound. On top of that, it was under Ganguly’s captaincy, India managed to win against all the top sides.

However, despite having all big names in the middle order, Sourav Ganguly, in a chat with Mayank Agarwal for BCCI.TV, admitted that he would have picked a few names from the current side in his team. Amongst the current stars, the now BCCI president named Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as the players he would pick.

“It is a tough question as every generation the players are different. In your current team, I would have loved to had Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the side. I would not pick you (Mayank) as I had Virender Sehwag. I’ll go for Bumrah as I had Zaheer at the other end. I would also go for Mohammad Shami after Javagal Srinath retired,” Ganguly told Mayank Agarwal in ‘Open Nets with Mayank’, uploaded on BCCI website, reported Hindustan Times.

“I had Harbhajan and Anil Kumble in my side, so Ashwin would be my third spinner. I would be tempted to have Ravindra Jadeja also,” he added.

Ganguly also added that Bumrah would have been integral to India’s chances against South Africa away from home. On top of that, the former skipper also named Rohit and Virat Kohli in the top order set up in his revamped squad.

“The quality of fast bowler (Bumrah). We played in South Africa, although we bowled exceptionally well in that series. Bumrah, Rohit, and Virat would be in the middle. Rohit at the top, and I at no. 3. I don’t know maybe Sehwag might be listening to this and I would get a phone call tomorrow, ‘what the hell do you think’. But I would have these three in the squad,” he said.