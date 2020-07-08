VIDEO | Shannon Gabriel bowls perfect inducker to take first wicket post restart

After a minute's silence of tributes to Health workers fighting a brave battle against Covid-19 virus and the passing away of the great Sir Everton Weekes, both the teams took the knee for 30 seconds in what was a really poignant start to the Test series between England and West Indies. We might be far away from what is possibly the old normal, with a vaccine still being a long shot, but the Windies players, however, weren’t buying that at all.