Twitter reacts to rain gatecrashing bio-secure party to hamper cricket's return in COVID-19 era
Today at 10:59 PM
Cricket is back but this certainly wasn't an endearing start that we were waiting for as only 106 balls were bowled on the first day of the first Test. But the excitement of the fans didn't diminish by a bit as the historic Test series marked the return of international cricket after 117 days.
And we can't wait to see them back on the field!
Cricket is back 😃Positive scenes coming out from UK. So good to finally see some cricket being played. Wishing both teams the best. Can’t wait to be out there myself 🤞 #EngVsWI— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 8, 2020
So nice to see that cricket is back!— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 8, 2020
Good luck to both the teams!
Can’t wait to get back on the field again#ENGvWI
It's a historic Test series
Bio Bubble Cricket .. Great effort by all to play .. but the bad light issue really does affect TEST cricket .. One day - T20 would be playing .. #Fact Anyway back to the bubble .. #OnOn— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 8, 2020
LOL
Finally Cricket is back 💕💫.— Shivam Sharma (@imShivam_08) July 8, 2020
Itni khushi khushi aaj tk nhi hui 4mnths ka wait.
But...
Rain be like:- ese kese bhaiya phle hum aaye ge cricket baad m😭.#ENGvWI #cricketisback #wednesdaymorning pic.twitter.com/Krn9PGCuzQ
Not bragging but we at SportsCafe watch ball-by-ball action of non-India matches too😁😁
Finally, good to see Test cricket is back. Live and truly alive! Never watched ball by ball action of non-india matches but this is a historic match. Will be watching as much as I can 😁 #ENGvWI #EngvsWI pic.twitter.com/kyVnLkz8CY— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 8, 2020
Back at it
it's been so long since any kind of live cricket action, my browser had completely forgotten @cricbuzz website. #ENGvWI #welcomebackCricket— Tanmay (@tanmayrajani) July 8, 2020
Some cricket is better than no cricket
Like Pakistan, England should also be banned from hosting cricket matches anymore.— Anand Madhav (@Anandmadhav96) July 8, 2020
Shitty unpredictable weather spoiling Cricket. @ECB_cricket #ENGvWI #Cricket
Test cricket should be played under closed roof stadiums.— Akki (@hereIcomeagain7) July 8, 2020
What do you think?
🤔#ENGvWI
Wonderful gesture
Players and umpires took a knee before the start of play in support of the Black Lives Matter movement 👏👏👏👏👏👏#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/kKRTEbN3Zz— Dileep kumar (@DileepAcp) July 8, 2020
This is Shahid Afridi in disguise
Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Aljhari Joseph, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer they all are hitting 90+ miles continuously but they are not good bowlers, because there name is not Shoib Akhtar or Wasim Akram. Also there are not a single world class bowler because Kohli is ruling.#ENGvWI— caught behind (@Cutelittle07) July 8, 2020
What an inswinger it was
Cricket!🔥🔥#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/B5umsAVidI— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) July 8, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
