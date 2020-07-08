 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to rain gatecrashing bio-secure party to hamper cricket's return in COVID-19 era

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rain disrupted play on Day 1 of England vs West Indies

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to rain gatecrashing bio-secure party to hamper cricket's return in COVID-19 era

    no photo

    Soumil Khare

    Today at 10:59 PM

    Cricket is back but this certainly wasn't an endearing start that we were waiting for as only 106 balls were bowled on the first day of the first Test. But the excitement of the fans didn't diminish by a bit as the historic Test series marked the return of international cricket after 117 days.

    And we can't wait to see them back on the field!

    It's a historic Test series

    LOL

    Not bragging but we at SportsCafe watch ball-by-ball action of non-India matches too😁😁

    Back at it

    Some cricket is better than no cricket

    Wonderful gesture

    This is Shahid Afridi in disguise

    What an inswinger it was

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down