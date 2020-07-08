Twitter reacts to Bengal Tiger Sourav Ganguly turning 48

Today at 12:02 PM
A day after MS Dhoni turned 39, West Bengal’s very own ‘Tiger’ Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 48th birthday, with the fans going crazy with their viral edits for the BCCI president. A host of names from the cricketing fraternity, including Virat Kohli, Harsha Bhogle, and Harbhajan wished Ganguly.
Here are few crazy edits those are going viral on Social media:
#HappyBirthdayGanguly— AK SONIYA 🔥AFC ( TROLL THALA HATERS ) 🔪🗡🛠 (@AK_SONIYA3) July 8, 2020
SPECIAL EDIT 😎
HAPPY BIRTHDAY THALAIVA 🤓 pic.twitter.com/4NKPUWbY3T
Dada!😎
God of off side— Adarsh Pandey Lucky (@Starlord_Lucky) July 7, 2020
Many will come and go....but Dada will remain my captain#HappyBirthdayDada #HappyBirthdayGanguly pic.twitter.com/vRn8Rvmhgj
Happy birthday Dada 💥🔥— Surya (@Surya8549533) July 7, 2020
Aggressive captain of INDIA 💙
90'S kids fav captain 😍🤩#HappyBirthdayDada#HappyBirthdayGanguly pic.twitter.com/ajyO2UOQHQ
Perfect cut!🔥
Rajan of #Indian #Cricket is #SouravGanguly...— 😈கெட்டவன்👿 (@vickybanu) July 8, 2020
R U accept it @harbhajan_singh ji?!#HappyBirthdayDada #BengalTiger#HappyBirthdayGanguly #HbdDada #vadachennai pic.twitter.com/iIV4wqezwA
Happy birthday Legend@SGanguly99 🎂#SouravGanguly #BengalTiger #Dada #HappyBirthdayGanguly— AKHIL R KRISHNAN (@Urtrulyakhil) July 8, 2020
#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/uMKJTn7yh8
Gangster of Gansters!
Happy Birthday Dada ❤#HappyBirthdayDada #HappyBirthdayGanguly pic.twitter.com/wkYoglBd87— Nitin $ingh (@cricvideosdaily) July 8, 2020
Happy Birthday Dada😍😍Once a Gangulian always a Gangulian😎😎#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/dFUfpXKE1s— Naveen k kumar (@Naveenkkumar4) July 7, 2020
Bengal Tiger!
Many More Happy Returns of the Day to our #Dada @SGanguly99 🎂🎂🎂— Selvaraj (@selvachellam777) July 7, 2020
His aggression is epic 🔥🔥🔥#HappyBirthdayDada#HappyBirthdayGanguly pic.twitter.com/WoPNxHd4t2
#HappyBirthdayDada— Vicky (@svignesh0302) July 7, 2020
Happy Birthday to DADA Sourav Ganguly
One of the most agressive and
progressive Captain of India❣️#HappyBirthdayGanguly pic.twitter.com/GbzMEGVkQK
Happy birthday dada @SGanguly99 wish you the best going forward.. pic.twitter.com/RGfoKPoYct— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2020
Crickters also poured wishes and blessings on Dada!
Happy birthday dada. God bless you 😇 @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/Y5knMuTpci— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 8, 2020
#HappyBirthdayDada 😎— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) July 8, 2020
Always looked up to your relentless attitude @SGanguly99 😊 pic.twitter.com/2TjzjJQ2J3
A very happy birthday to @SGanguly99. Gave us lots of moments to remember and presided over an excellent phase in Indian cricket. https://t.co/T0LtITAx7w— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 8, 2020
You’ve taken Indian cricket to new levels! Best wishes on your birthday, Dada @SGanguly99 😊 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/RzaNGkU6gc— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 8, 2020
Happy birthday Dadi!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020
Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w
