    Twitter reacts to Bengal Tiger Sourav Ganguly turning 48

    Sourav Ganguly turns 48 today

    Twitter reacts to Bengal Tiger Sourav Ganguly turning 48

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:02 PM

    A day after MS Dhoni turned 39, West Bengal’s very own ‘Tiger’ Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 48th birthday, with the fans going crazy with their viral edits for the BCCI president. A host of names from the cricketing fraternity, including Virat Kohli, Harsha Bhogle, and Harbhajan wished Ganguly.

    Here are few crazy edits those are going viral on Social media:

    Dada!😎 

    Perfect cut!🔥

    Gangster of Gansters! 

    Bengal Tiger!

    Crickters also poured wishes and blessings on Dada! 

