Think the series will be close but will depend on Windies batsmen, opines Monty Panesar

Following a long break owing to the COVID-19 situation, cricket finally returns on Wednesday, with England taking on the visiting Windies side led by Jason Holder. Ahead of the mouth-watering contest, former English spinner Monty Panesar stated that the series would be a close one that would depend on the travelling Windies batsmen.

England has very often been a tough place for visitors where Windies top-order has struggled in the recent past. Moreso, Windies top order has struggled, averaging 186 in away conditions in the first innings in comparison to the 194 that they average at home, which makes them more vulnerable to the English bowlers. On top of that, the match-up between Kraig Braithwaite and James Anderson would set the tone for both sides.

"The series will be an interesting one. It really depends on how the West Indies bat. I think the series will be dependent on the decisions that West Indies make. It will be interesting how their batsmen play the England swing bowlers, especially James Anderson,” Panesar told TimesofIndia.com

“Windies know how to make a comeback really well. I think the series will be close. But if their (Windies) batsmen fail, then things will go in England's favour. Most overseas teams seem to struggle when they bat in England," Panesar added.

However, the overall match-up, according to Panesar would be Windies bowlers, led by Jason Holder and Kemar Roach against the English batsmen minus Joe Root. Roach was the MVP for the Windies bowling unit last time around when the two sides met each other, with 18 wickets at an average of 13.85 in the 2018 series.

“So, I think it will be Windies bowlers vs England batsmen. With Joe Root not there, it could be a perfect opportunity for West Indies to really stamp their authority," the former spinner added.