Reports | BCCI wants ICC to take a final call on WT20 after Melbourne lockdown

Post the city of Melbourne going into a six-week lockdown, the BCCI reportedly wants the ICC to take the final call on the future of the World T20 to help them in further decision making. The BCCI official also remained adamant that a bio-secure environment would not be feasible Down Under.

Following the announcement of the Test series between England and Pakistan, a lot of questions have been raised on the future of the prestigious T20I competition, World T20. The tournament, slated to start in October, has been met with a piece of fatal luck, owing to the widespread danger of COVID-19.

That also has prompted a lot of discussions through various meetings for the ICC, who are yet to take a decision regarding the showdown event Down Under. With the increase of COVID-19 cases in Melbourne and the six-week lockdown issued by the Victorian government, a BCCI official reportedly wanted the ICC to take a final call on the tournament.

"With this present situation where Melbourne is in lockdown, the ICC really must take the final call of closure on the issue if they have any concept of responsible decision making," the official said, reported TOI.

While hosting a bilateral series is possible, the BCCI official added that with a multi-team tournament, the logistical challenges are too big a hurdle for the ICC. With the Australian government hell-bent on making it a safe environment for the people, it is just a matter of time before the cricketing council takes a final call on the series. Cricket Australia’s chairman Earl Eddings too wrote to the cricketing board that it would be highly unlikely for CA to make all the necessary arrangements.

"As it is there were so many logistical difficulties and that is perfectly understandable. The Australian government has been addressing the public health issue efficiently and there are regulations in place which are crucial to address the challenges. In that background even Cricket Australia has been practical in their assessment of the situation.”