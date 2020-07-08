Pravin Tambe has announced his retirement, confirms MCA official

On Tuesday, an official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has confirmed that Pravin Tambe has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in India. However, Tambe now stands eligible for selection in varied T20 leagues across the world, with CPL being the first of them.

In the past, a lot of Indian cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh had opted themselves out of The Hundred, owing to the BCCI rules that prevent them from participating in the foreign leagues. Following that, Pravin Tambe became the first Indian player to put his name for the CPL drafts, where subsequently he was picked by the Trinbago Knight Riders.

After he was picked, the question once again raised over his cricketing status in India. Confirming the same, one of the MCA officials reportedly said that Tambe has sent them an email regarding his immediate retirement from all forms of cricket. The official also confirmed that according to the MCA records, the leggie’s current status stands retired, which makes him eligible for a CPL appearance.

“As per the MCA records, his current status is retired. He has recently retired. First he had retired and then he withdrew it and now again he has retired. He has written an e-mail to the MCA in this regard,” the MCA official told PTI on Tuesday on conditions of anonymity, reported Hindustan Times.

Tambe, a late bloomer has made his impact in the IPL, picking up 28 wickets in 33 appearances, at an average of 30.5 in the tournament. With the tournament set to start in August, the Mumbaikar might very well have to wait on the final decision taken by the Indian government regarding international travel.