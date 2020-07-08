MS Dhoni not thinking about retirement, determined to play IPL, reveals Mihir Diwakar

Mihir Diwakar, the manager of MS Dhoni, has asserted that the legendary wicket-keeper has no plans to retire anytime soon and has claimed that the veteran is itching and determined to take part in the IPL. Dhoni, as of this moment, has gone 364 days without playing a game of professional cricket.

While the Covid-19 pandemic, which wiped four months away from the cricketing calendar, turned out to be a blessing for a select few cricketers - such as James Anderson and Jofra Archer - it has, however, also significantly hindered or disrupted the careers/returns of certain others and one such player is MS Dhoni. Having last played a game of professional cricket back in July 2019, Dhoni was slated to make a comeback in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and make a case for selection in the World T20 squad, but those plans were abruptly halted by the virus outbreak.

This break has, in turn, given birth to rumours that this might very well mean an end to Dhoni’s cricketing career, but the veteran wicket-keeper’s manager, Mihir Diwakar, has rubbished those claims. Diwakar has revealed that Dhoni is in no mood to hang his boots.

“Being friends, we don’t talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he’s not all thinking about retirement," Diwakar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The fact that Dhoni was going make a comeback in the IPL became certain when he practiced, with several other CSK players, including Suresh Raina, at the Chepauk a month prior to the tournament but that camp, too, was eventually called off due to the virus outbreak. Diwakar said that Dhoni is hungry and determined to partake in the IPL and added that his practice sessions back in February and March serve as a testament to the same.

“He is very determined to play the IPL. He has worked really hard for this. If you remember he was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down.”

The manager further confirmed that the 39-year-old will start practising once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

“He has maintained his fitness regimen at his farmhouse and will start practice after the lockdown is lifted. Everything now depends on how fast the situation returns to normalcy,” Diwakar concluded.