Jason Holder the most underrated all-rounder in cricket, feels Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is of the opinion that Jason Holder, who has enjoyed a tremendous 18 months as a cricketer in international cricket, is the most underrated all-rounder in the world. Sachin also feels that by the time Stokes retires, he’ll be considered as one of England’s all-time greats.

As the West Indies brace themselves to take on England in what will be the first professional cricket game post the pandemic wave, the spotlight has been on the visiting side’s skipper Jason Holder, who has enjoyed an extraordinary two years in the game’s longest format. The top all-rounder in the ICC rankings in Test cricket, Holder, since the turn of 2018, has averaged a remarkable 42 with the bat and 14 with the ball in red-ball cricket and his otherworldly statistics have seen teammates, rivals and experts heap praise on the 28-year-old.

Now the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, too, has joined the party and has branded the Windies skipper the ‘most underrated all-rounder in the world’. Sachin pointed out the proficiency of Holder with both bat and ball has stated that the 28-year-old would be a valuable asset to any side in the world.

“Jason Holder is the most under-rated all-rounder, because on the field, maybe you will look at Kemar Roach or Shannon Gabriel, but Jason Holder only when you look at the scoreboard, you realise that he has come in and taken three wickets,” Tendulkar told Brian Lara during the chat on Master Blaster`s app `100 MB`, reported Hindustan Times.

“When he is batting, he has scored those crucial 50-55 runs when it mattered, he is an underrated player but he contributes on a regular basis, he is a terrific player to have in your team,” the Master Blaster added.

Holder’s counterpart Ben Stokes, who will be captaining England in the absence of incumbent Joe Root in the first Test, has also found himself in the spotlight, for his ‘prophecy’ is all set to come true, and Sachin also expressed his admiration for the England all-rounder. Stokes has been at the forefront of all of England’s major wins over the past 18 months and according to Sachin, the 29-year-old looks all set to go down as one of England’s all-time great all-rounders, alongside the likes of Flintoff and Botham.

“For Ben Stokes from what he has been through in the recent past to where he is today it is a total transformation and it can happen only to someone who is mentally strong. When I first looked at him a few years ago, I could see his body language it was so positive and vibrant and that energy is infectious.

“I felt that he was one of those players where in time to come you look back and say Ben stokes, (Andrew) Flintoff, Ian Botham these are the leading all-rounders who played for England. I really rate him highly and his impact on the field is a major one.”