England and Windies players take a knee for 30 seconds in Southampton

In a show of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, England and West Indies players took a knee together for 30 seconds in Southampton today. Meanwhile, England players had the names of key workers from the cricket community on their training shirts this week.

In the wake of the worldwide Black Lives Matter Movement, England and Wales Cricket Board, which have come under massive criticism for unequal policy, decided that players will sport their solidarity by taking a knee ahead of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Yesterday, England’s stand-in captain Ben Stokes was not specific in detailing the "gesture" for the support, but ahead of the first Test today, both teams took a knee together for 30 seconds.

"There is going to be a gesture shown from us as a team in support of Black Lives Matter towards equality in society throughout cricket and throughout the sport. We aren’t in any way, shape or form showing support towards any political matters on the movement. We are all about equality through society and sport," Stokes said on match eve, reported Cricbuzz.

The gesture has been made before kick-off since Premier League matches resumed last month and now that will continue for the cricket matches as well. As a matter of fact, members of both teams will display the BLM logo, which was designed by Watford footballer Troy Deeney's partner Alisha Hosannah, on their shirt collars throughout the three-match Wisden Trophy, which has been named as 'Raise the Bat series' to welcome back Test cricket interrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, England players have decided to honour the key workers from the cricket community during the first Test by sporting the names of people who have made a huge difference to the national and local fight during the COVID-19 pandemic, including healthcare professionals, police officers, teachers and care home workers.

The Windies players also gathered around in a social distancing hurdle to make a silent prayer for West Indian legend Sir Everton Weekes, the last of the Three Ws, who passed away last week at the age of 94.

