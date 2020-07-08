BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirms cancellation of Asia Cup

Sourav Ganguly, President of the BCCI, on Wednesday, confirmed in an Instagram chat that the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September, has now been cancelled. Ganguly also attested that he feels that the official cancellation of the World T20 is around the corner.

After months of confusion and speculation surrounding the host country and the scheduling of the tournament, the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup seems to have now been put to bed for good. The future of the tournament, for which Pakistan originally had the hosting rights but then were willing to give it away due to India threatening to pull out, came under serious doubt in the last couple of months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in world cricket, but it now looks like the competition has met its fate.

In an Instagram chat with Vikrant Gupta, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Asia Cup 2020 has been scrapped, but did not reveal if it was a decision unanimously taken by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

"Asia Cup has been cancelled. it's difficult to say which will be India's first international series. We've done our preparations but we can't do much till we know the government rules. We are not in a hurry because the health of players is of the utmost importance. We are monitoring things monthly,” said Ganguly in an Instagram chat with Vikrant Gupta, reported Cricbuzz.

Incidentally, there is an ACC meeting scheduled to be held on July 9, and everything points towards an official announcement on the future of the tournament from the council, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also conceded that he is certain that the World T20 will get cancelled, due to its logistical complexity, and further attested that the BCCI would do everything within its power to host the IPL should the Global extravaganza get scrapped.

"(If the T20 World Cup gets cancelled) then we will try everything to stage the IPL. It is very important for Indian cricket. We will try to host it in India," said Ganguly.

"The cancellation of T20 World Cup will happen soon because all countries are asking for a direction from ICC. We'll know by mid-July. My gut-feeling is saying it's tough."