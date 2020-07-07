Will try to host IPL in India before looking for overseas solutions, confirms Arun Dhumal

The BCCI had to delay the IPL, as a result of the pandemic, which usually starts from March, and now are struggling to find a slot for the event on the calendar. With the Coronavirus still a huge problem in India, reports have suggested that the tournament could be hosted by a different country. Having already received offers of hosting the IPL from Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, reports also suggested New Zealand as a possible venue. However, Dhumal has asserted that the BCCI will move the IPL out of the country only if they conclusively can’t host the tournament at home.