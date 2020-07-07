Will try to host IPL in India before looking for overseas solutions, confirms Arun Dhumal

Today at 2:26 PM
BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal has revealed that the BCCI will not move the Indian Premier League outside the country if there is a chance to host it at home. Dhumal also reiterated his stand that the uncertainty of the T20 World Cup has put pressure on everyone associated with cricket.
The BCCI had to delay the IPL, as a result of the pandemic, which usually starts from March, and now are struggling to find a slot for the event on the calendar. With the Coronavirus still a huge problem in India, reports have suggested that the tournament could be hosted by a different country. Having already received offers of hosting the IPL from Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, reports also suggested New Zealand as a possible venue. However, Dhumal has asserted that the BCCI will move the IPL out of the country only if they conclusively can’t host the tournament at home.
“We’ve to consider India first and then think of overseas. They have sent these proposals in case we want to organise it there. We will discuss it in the next IPL governing council meeting where we will take a call,” Reuters reported Dhumal saying.
Despite being the marquee event on the cricket calendar, the future of the IPL is still up in the air because of the uncertainty created by the T20 World Cup. Before the pandemic ripped apart the cricketing calendar, Australia were supposed to host the World Cup at the end of the year. With everything being replanned, the ICC has still not offered a decision on the future of the World Cup which, according to Dhumal, has put more pressure on everyone.
“Everybody is under the pressure because of the uncertainty,” Dhumal exclaimed.
