Report | T20 World Cup is set to be officially postponed this week

According to a Daily Telegraph report, the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted Down Under, is set to be officially postponed this week. The report also added that the Australian players have already been informed about it and have been told to prepare for the T20I series against England.

The T20 World Cup was slated for a start from October 18, going on till November 15 when the finals would be played. However, owing to the situation surrounding COVID-19, doubts have been raised over the immediate future of the competition.

One such report from the Australian newspaper, Daily Telegraph, suggested that T20 World Cup would be officially postponed this week by the apex cricketing board. Additionally, the reports also revealed that the Australian players have already been informed to prepare for the upcoming T20I series against England in September.

“Cricket’s World Cup is set to be officially postponed this week as Australia’s players are told to start preparing for comeback battle against England,” Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported.

The publication also clearly expressed that the ideal scenario for the cricketers would be to go straight into the T20I mode from the Indian Premier League that is likely to takeover the same period. With cricket returning back to England, Australia are set to be the third team that would fly across the English channel to face England, after West Indies, and Pakistan.

“..the ideal scenario would be they could go straight from the England limited-overs series to wherever the T20 league is held in Middle East or Asia”.

“Training for return to action in September is strongest indication yet that Aaron Finch’s troops will head to the UK for a limited overs tour in bio-security bubble .....,” the newspaper further wrote.