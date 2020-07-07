MS Dhoni one of the great players in world cricket, believes Sourav Ganguly

While referring to MS Dhoni’s ability to find boundaries whenever he wants, Sourav Ganguly has called the Jharkhand man one of the great players in world cricket. Ganguly, who handed Dhoni his debut, also admitted that he believed that Dhoni should have played up the order instead of a finisher.

MS Dhoni has been one of the greatest players that Indian cricket has ever produced. With an average of over 50 and well over 10000 runs in ODI cricket, he finds himself in one of the shortest lists in cricket history. But the most astonishing part is the fact that he played the majority of his career in the middle/lower-middle order. In the 18 matches that he played in the top three, Dhoni averaged an incredible average of 77.92 runs.

However, as things stand, Dhoni’s legacy is well and truly cemented in history despite playing much lower than former Indian skipper Ganguly would have ideally liked.

"One of the great players in world cricket. Not just a finisher, I think everyone talks about the way he finishes lower down the order...he batted at No. 3 when I was captain. He got 140 against Pakistan in Vizag. I always believe that he should bat up the order because he is so destructive," Ganguly said during a conversation with Mayank Agarwal.

"You know the best player in the shorter format has the ability to hit boundaries at will. You look over a period of time, the history of one-day cricket...the best players can find the fence under pressure consistently and M.S. Dhoni was one of them.”

When asked by Agarwal if it was “myth or a reality” that he was the one who got Dhoni an Indian cap, Ganguly replied, "That's true but that's my job isn't it. That's every captain's job...pick the best and make the best team possible.”