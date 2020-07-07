MS Dhoni will be ‘Chennai Super Kings boss’ in ten years, feels Kasi Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has claimed that it would not come as a surprise to him if MS Dhoni ends up becoming the ‘Chennai Super Kings boss’ in 10 years. He also added that Dhoni’s ability to get the best out of his team is the reason he is nicknamed Thala by the CSK faithful.

When CSK drafted Dhoni before the start of the first IPL season, back in 2008, even they would not have imagined the kind of impact that the former Indian skipper would have on the team and the city. In the ten years that Dhoni had donned the now-famous yellow jersey, he has made it to the playoffs on every occasion, winning the title thrice.

With Dhoni’s illustrious career heading towards its final stage, Viswanathan believes that it won’t be the end of his association with CSK.

“In 10 years from now, my feeling is that he will be a permanent fixture in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings boss,” Viswanathan said on Star Sports’ Tamil show ‘Dhoni Vazhi Thani Vazhi’.

But it’s not just his performances on the field that have captured the imagination of fans. Often, they have come out as the less favoured sides in contests but walked away with a win. That has seen him earn the nickname of “Thala” (leader) amongst the massive Chennai fanbase. Viswanathan went on to provide an insight into why the CSK skipper has earned himself the now popular title.

“Only one thing I knew (was) that he’s able to get the best out of the team by himself. He’s able to get the best out of any member of the team. That’s why we’d call him Thala,” Viswanathan revealed.