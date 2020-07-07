Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer are similar type bowlers, claims Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has claimed that Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer are ‘similar type’ bowlers owing to their ability to use their wrists to generate extra pace. While remembering how South Africa were outplayed in the 2018 ODI series, du Plessis claimed that it was a contest between ‘boys and men’.

In 2018, as India landed in South Africa, it was the first time that the Indian contingent was confident of producing a positive result against the Proteas - a team they had struggled against for quite some time. A major reason for the confidence was the fact that India possessed a potent pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah, who was in line for his Test debut in the series. Despite getting off to a great start, India succumbed to consecutive defeats in the first two games to concede the series with a Test to play.

While it might not have been a great result for India, it marked the introduction of Bumrah, who had only played white-ball cricket until that point, to the world of Test cricket. Since then, the pacer has made the format his own playing another 13 matches and claiming 68 wickets at an average of 20.33. Praising the Indian pacer, du Plessis compared him to another great pacer from the current era in the form of England's Jofra Archer.

“We beat the Indian Test team 2-1 but it was a great Test series. That was one of the best series I have been involved in. Because India for the first time had a pace attack that could take on South Africa in South Africa and Australia, that is why they were so successful,” du Plessis revealed while appearing on the Sony Ten Pitstop Show.

“Bumrah made his debut in that Test series. We were actually hoping that he doesn’t make his debut. Because I knew how good he was. He has got that beautiful wrist that is quick on you, almost like Archer. They are similar type bowlers. Their fast bowlers were really good."

“So that series was fought on an even keel all the time. That was one of the best series to be involved in, obviously, we won it 2-1. India was a proper powerful team then as well.”

While a dream of winning a Test series in South Africa came to an abrupt end, India exacted their revenge in the ODI series. In a completely one-sided contest, the visitors dismantled the hosts in a 5-1 demolition. Although du Plessis admitted that his side were thoroughly outplayed, he was quick to add that injuries had sidelined a chunk of South Africa’s first choice players which made the contest look like a “men vs boys” matchup.

“In the one-dayers we had 3 or 4 big injuries. I broke my finger, Quinton got injured and I think Hashim got injured. So, basically our batting line-up was gone. And then India bulldozed all over us, they beat us 5-0. It was men taking on the boys. They were just too good in that series,” Du Plessis explained.