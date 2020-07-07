Cricketers pour their wishes out for MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday

Today at 12:51 PM
On MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday, cricketers from across all generations have jumped in on Twitter to wish the two-time World Cup-winning skipper a happy birthday. A host of international stars such as Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman all poured in their wishes.
That's a special one form Kedar! 🧡
A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2020
Thank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/xfiakfh8Ai
Here is how Cricketers and all the others have showered blessings & wishes on his birthday.🙏
Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you 🙏😃 pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020
No matter which franchise you are but you can't stop loving this man!
To the man who gave us a T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, ODI World Cup and a fearless Indian cricket team, here’s wishing the Captain of Captains, @msdhoni, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂🥳#PlayBold #CaptainCool pic.twitter.com/sZETocOdUG— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 7, 2020
Keeper 🧤— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 7, 2020
Finisher 💥
Helicopter 🚁
Happy birthday, @msdhoni! 🧡#HappyBirthdayDhoni #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/5RzXmdPMt3
Exactly! He is Dhoni-ya for many youngsters and all his admirers!
Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/T9Bj7G32BI— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2020
A birthday amidst uncertainty for a man who often wrote his scripts....@msdhoni @cricbuzz https://t.co/GbL9flfsbB— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2020
Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu 🤗 My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni 😘❤️ #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/WfoRkMmAuo— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2020
Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/h1EXP6aohR— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2020
Happy Birthday Youngster! Have an absolute blast Legend 🙏 #mahendrasinghdhoni #MSDhonibirthday #HBDDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/B4lzLbPAdt— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 7, 2020
