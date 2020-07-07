 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Cricketers pour their wishes out for MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today

    BCCI

    Cricketers pour their wishes out for MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:51 PM

    On MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday, cricketers from across all generations have jumped in on Twitter to wish the two-time World Cup-winning skipper a happy birthday. A host of international stars such as Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman all poured in their wishes.

    That's a special one form Kedar! 🧡

    Here is how Cricketers and all the others have showered blessings & wishes on his birthday.🙏

    No matter which franchise you are but you can't stop loving this man!

    Exactly! He is Dhoni-ya for many youngsters and all his admirers!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down