CPL 2020 | Trinbago Knight Riders snap up Pravin Tambe ahead of CPL 2020
Today at 9:33 AM
After a long-standing saga, Pravin Tambe has finally signed a contract with the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. With that, he becomes the first Indian cricketer to play in the CPL after his KKR IPL contract was deemed ineligible due to his T10 stint.
At the age of 48, Mumbai’s leg-spinner Pravin Tambe was set to break the playing records in the Indian Premier League with the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, after the IPL Auction, his stint in the T10 League featuring for Northern Warriors led to the IPL governing council disqualifying him from the 2020 edition of the tournament.
Following that, with the ongoing Caribbean Premier League draft, sister franchise, Trinbago Knight Riders snapped the leggie for the 2020 season of the competition. The Mumbai spinner will become the first Indian name to be on the list of players in the CPL, with BCCI having a strict policy that prevents players from playing other competitions while still being active on the Indian circuit. His performance in the last year’s T10 edition, where he picked up a hattrick, alongside his experience prompted his sale in the league.
Apart from the veteran, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor too were snapped quickly by Barbados Trident and Guyana Amazon Warriors respectively. With Chris Gayle’s absence from the competition, St Lucia Zouks have signed the South African pair of Anrich Nortje and Rilee Rossouw. The defending champions of the CPL, Tridents, also acquired the English opener Alex Hales and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ahead of their title defence. The competition is set to kick-off on August 18, with the Windies cricketing board planning to host the tournament as per schedule, as the final would be played on September 10.
CPL Draft 2020
Jamaica Tallawahs:Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Tabrais Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie van der Dussen, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Dennis Bulli, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal.
Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.
Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shayan Jahangir.
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Qais Ahmad, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.
St Lucia Zouks: Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Colin Ingram, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Anrich Nortje, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.
