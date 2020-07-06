Virat Kohli has evolved cricket across all formats of the game, opines Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis is of the opinion that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli has evolved cricket across all formats since making his debut, including transforming the fitness scene in the sport. Talking about Kohli’s impact and attitude, Waqar credited his 'on the face attitude' which makes him stand out.

Since his ODI debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has transformed himself into one of the best cricketers across formats, through his consistent batting displays. Alongside his astonishing numbers, averaging over 50 in all the three formats, Kohli’s influence on the Indian team has been more than just his batting, as both his captaincy and fitness have transformed Indian cricket for its own good.

Expressing his opinion on the same, Waqar Younis stated that Kohli has evolved the game across all the three formats, not only with his batting but also with his fitness levels.

"Virat Kohli has evolved the game and all the formats of the modern-day cricket, including T20 cricket, one-day (cricket) suits him a lot and he is brilliant in Test matches (as well). But the biggest difference he brought to cricket that is followed and watched worldwide is his fitness," said Waqar in a freewheeling chat at GloFans Twitter platform during 'Q20.'

The 31-year-old himself has admitted, earlier, how his unhealthy eating habits made him slightly uncomfortable on the field during his early days, but since his transformation, Kohli has become one of the fittest, quickest and agile athletes on the field. Waqar also added that Kohli's fitness and 'in your face' attitude where he strives to prove himself as the best is what helps the Indian skipper to stand out from the rest.

"He has set a bar of fitness worldwide, for players; I think it is hard to beat. I think for that reason also, you like everything about Virat Kohli. He is fit, he is always in your face, he wants to prove you that he is the best, he is a fighter, so that is why we all like him," he added.