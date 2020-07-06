Unfortunate to see Virat Kohli's name being dragged into absurd allegations, asserts Bunty Sajdeh

Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh, while condemning the Conflict of Interest allegations against Virat Kohli, stated that speculation surrounding the cricketer and Cornerstone Conflict of Interest is conjecture. Sajdeh has also added that it is unfortunate to see Kohli’s name being dragged frequently.

It is no secret that the amount of stringent rule-policing that Sanjeev Gupta, an MPCA life member, has been able to create in Indian cricket, taking down as many as two Cricket Advisory Committees that involved some of the biggest names of Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and Kapil Dev along with NCA Chairman Rahul Dravid.

The latest cricketer to have faced the Gupta wrath is Virat Kohli, as his involvement with VIRAT KOHLI SPORTS LLP and CORNERSTONE VENTURE PARTNERS LLP has now come under the scanner. Gupta wrote a letter to the BCCI Ethics Officer Just. DK Jain, pointing out Kohli’s conflict of interest. However, Kohli’s manager and CEO of the Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited, Bunty Sajdeh stated that the allegation is based on pure conjecture.

"This is with reference to the recent conflict of interest speculations surrounding Virat and Cornerstone. It is unfortunate to repeatedly see Virat's name being dragged into absurd allegations every now and then," Sajdeh said in a statement, reported ToI.

"Such speculations are based entirely on conjecture, nothing more. Virat is a contracted, exclusive client of Cornerstone exactly like the rest of our esteemed talent roster. And as a responsible agency, we once again reiterate that there is no question of any conflict of interest with Virat or any other of our talent for that matter.

“But third parties with whatever vested interests prefer to think otherwise," he added.

As a matter of fact, Kohli is a director at Cornerstone Venture Partners LLP and Virat Kohli Sports LLP but does not have a role in Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited, which is managed by Bunty Sajdeh.

"I request them to simply check all facts before jumping to their own conclusions. We carry out our business in a very professional and transparent manner which can be easily verified from the documents filed with public authorities from time to time. This is all we have to say on this matter once and for all,” Sajdeh concluded.