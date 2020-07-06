Smith and Warner going up against Bumrah would be a tantalizing prospect, states Justin Langer

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Justin Langer has stated that it would be a tantalizing prospect for any cricket lover to look at Steve Smith and David Warner going up against Bumrah. On top of that, Langer has also admitted that India’s pace attack is one of the toughest he has seen.

Last year, the visiting Indian side, led by Virat Kohli created history by winning their first ever series on Australian soil, under the tutelage of Ravi Shastri, with the scoreline reading 2-1. This time around, they would be aiming to do the same but Australian since then have bolstered their squad, thanks to the return of David Warner and Steve Smith.

Since the duo’s return, Australia have completed an Ashes victory away from home before dominating the home summer, where they went unbeaten. Ahead of the 2020 clash between the two sides, the hosts’ head coach, Justin Langer, has admitted that the returning duo of Smith and Warner going up against Jasprit Bumrah would be a tantalizing prospect.

“Virat (Kohli) versus Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner vs Jasprit (Bumrah). It’s a tantalising prospect for any cricket lover,” Langer told Sportstar.

The Australian coach also stated that they learnt some key lessons from the series defeat and added that this time around, there will be many great players who will put on a show.

“We learnt some lessons along the way. I always enjoy seeing the best of the best going against each other and in a series like Australia versus India, there will be many great players who will put on a show,” the former Australia batsman further added.

Around 18 months ago, India’s visit Down Under was fruitful, as the visiting pace attack put on a show around the Australian venues, breathing fire. Combined, the trio - Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami - picked up 48 wickets in eight innings.

“Australia Cricket Team has The entire team has grown as a unit including David and Steve. It was a difficult summer 18 months ago against a very impressive side which I still rate as one of the toughest I have seen,” Langer concluded.