Reports | England tempted to bench Stuart Broad to include both Archer and Wood

The Guardian, on Sunday, reported that the English management might be tempted to bench the Stuart Broad to include Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for the first Test at Southampton. Chris Woakes, on the other hand, is also likely to stay on the bench, with James Anderson set to return to the side.

Ahead of the Southampton Test, England were forced to make a change in their plans on the captaincy front as skipper Joe Root missing out on the Test due to the birth of his second child meant Ben Stokes took over the mantle. However, as The Guardian on Sunday suggested, the English management might also be tempted to bench experienced pacer Stuart Broad for the inclusion of both Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

“Stuart Broad faces the prospect of missing a first home Test match in eight years as England give serious consideration to unleashing the dual pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood at the earliest opportunity,” reported the English daily.

Should it happen, it would be the first instance of the two tearaway quicks, Archer and Wood, taking the field together in Test cricket. The duo have been marred by injuries and while Wood missed the Ashes, Archer, meanwhile, flew back home mid-way through the South Africa Tests.

The last time England dropped the experienced Broad was in the 2018 series against the same opposition, when they played two spinners and Sam Curran in Barbados where they succumbed to a 381-run loss. The English newspaper also reported that Chris Woakes would miss out too, with James Anderson set to make a comeback to the first XI.

“Chris Woakes is likely to be the other to miss out, going by the recent pecking order, despite a strong showing in last week’s warm-up,” the report said.

England squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.