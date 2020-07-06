Rahul Dravid stated that Shamarh Brooks was destined for big things, reveals Carlos Brathwaite

Carlos Brathwaite has revealed that two years ago, Rahul Dravid told him that he was mighty impressed with Shamarh Brooks and even attested that the right-handed Barbadian was destined for big things. Brathwaite further spoke about how criminally underrated skipper Jason Holder is.

After having knocked the door in first-class cricket for a long while, Shamarh Brooks made his much-awaited Test debut for the Windies in the two-Test series against India last year. Despite not getting off to the greatest of starts - scoring 11, 2 and 0 in his first three knocks - Brooks found his feet in his fourth innings and struck a fine fifty, after which, in the very next innings against Afghanistan, he scored his maiden Test ton.

The right-hander’s composure and technique has seen him be admired and spoken highly of by many and a wide variety of experts have primed him to be one of the key men for the Windies heading into the Tests against England. According to Carlos Brathwaite, though, interestingly, Brooks’ talent was spotted by Rahul Dravid before anyone else. The 31-year-old all-rounder revealed that over two years ago, the legendary Indian told him after watching Brooks bat that the right-handed Barbadian was destined for big things in his career.

"India legend Rahul Dravid spoke to me about Brooks two years ago after he scored 122 not out and 91 for West Indies A against India A in England.

"Dravid made a note of him and said he was destined for big things. Dravid is my idol and for him to endorse Brooks just cemented what I have known about him growing up," Brathwaite was quoted as saying by News18.

Brathwaite also said that he expects Brooks to be the breakout star for the Windies in this series.

"If they (West Indies) have a bad start Brooks is very dependable. He can soak up the pressure and transfer that pressure once the ball gets older and the spinners come on. Brooks is very driven to get some big scores on this tour and I expect him to be the breakout star.”

Brathwaite, an all-rounder himself, who has played three Tests in his career, also expressed his disappointment over the lack of credit that Windies skipper Jason Holder gets for his consistency. According to the 31-year-old, Holder’s consistency with both bat and ball set him apart from every other all-rounder in the world.

"When discussing great all-rounders in the world at the moment, you talk about Ben Stokes or people mention Mitchell Marsh. No-one mentions Holder, who is top of the ICC rankings. His consistency and calmness as a bowler and a batsman sets him apart.”