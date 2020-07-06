Pakistan have best chance to beat India in India, believes Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan would be his first pick to beat India in India in a Test series due to the side’s impeccable bowling unit and also due to the fact that they know the conditions well. Hogg also said that Australia would be his second pick to topple India.

It was thirteen years ago that Pakistan last locked horns with India in a Test series. The Men in Green’s tour of India in 2007 for a three-Test series, which they subsequently lost 1-0, till date, remains as the last clash between the two sides in the game’s longest format, as political tension between the two countries has meant that cricketing ties between the two nations, barring ICC tournaments, have ceased to exist.

However, despite having not played against team India for nearly 13 years, according to former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg, Pakistan would be the number one pick to topple the Indians back home and conquer the Indian fortress. The 49-year-old is of the opinion due to Pakistan’s batting depth, versatility in pace and spin bowling and their familiarity with the sub-continent conditions, the Men in Green would be his pick to beat India at home in red-ball cricket.

"Well, I think the best team to defeat India at home at the moment would be Pakistan because they have got a very strong pace unit and have got some good spinners. They also have depth in their batting and they know the Indian conditions quite well," Hogg said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel, reported Times of India.

However, the former unorthodox spinner noted that Pakistan, realistically, cannot lock horns with India and thus went on to name Australia as his second pick. Hogg attested that he believes Australia could beat India in India in the next couple of years, due to the sheer strength they possess in the batting department.

"Pakistan can't go to India. So the next best team is Australia. With Steve Smith, David Warner, and Marcus Labuschagne in our batting line-up and a bowling attack which is equally capable, we can beat India in India over the next couple of years," Hogg said.

The Kangaroos came agonizingly close to conquering the Indian fortress in 2017 in a four-Test series. The teams headed into the decider in Dharamsala with one win each to their names, but much to the dismay of the Steve Smith-led Aussie side, the home side won the game by eight wickets to elongate their unbeaten run at home.