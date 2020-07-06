New Zealand have offered to play host to Indian Premier League, reveals BCCI official

A BCCI official has claimed that New Zealand have joined UAE and Sri Lanka as the latest nation to showcase interest to host the Indian Premier League this year. With New Zealand, India has a seven and half hour time difference, meaning the game can happen at 12:30 PM, an unsuitable time for IPL.

The delay in the postponement announcement of the T20 World Cup, to be held in October-November in Australia, has irked the BCCI to no end, with Arun Dhumal stating that the board is looking at that time to host the IPL. However, with India rising to become the third-most affected country due to Coronavirus, it is increasingly possible that the BCCI might take the overseas route this year.

"Staging the event in India has to be the first choice but in case it is not safe to have it, then we will look at the overseas options. After UAE and Sri Lanka, New Zealand has also offered to host the IPL," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"We will sit down with all stakeholders (broadcaster, teams, etc) and take a call. The safety of the players is paramount. There will be no compromise on that," the official said.

While the UAE again is the front-runner to host the tournament, Sri Lanka is the most economical and least time-difference country. New Zealand, however, will be a costly option and has logistics issues.

New Zealand and India have a seven and half hour time difference, which means even if the game starts at 12:30 pm in the afternoon, many Indians will miss the action due to their office timings. In the Kiwi nation, Hamilton and Auckland can be covered by road, but places like Wellington, Christchurch, Napier or Dunedin will require air travel, thus not making it a cost-effective option.