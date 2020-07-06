Grant Flower might have ‘framed’ Younis as latter got tips from Azharuddin, claims Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif believes that Grant Flower might have falsely accused Younis Khan of holding a knife to his throat for the simple fact that Younis turned to Azharuddin for help more than the Zimbabwean. Latif believes that Younis crediting Azharuddin might have irked Flower.

Last week, world cricket was witness to one of the most bizarre yet chilling accusations/revelations by any player in recent times. Former Zimbabwe cricketer Grant Flower, who also served as Pakistan’s batting coach between 2014 and 2019, claimed that Younis Khan once held a knife to his throat whilst they were having a meal when he tried giving batting advice to the veteran. While both the PCB and Younis have not released any official statements on the matter, a board member, however, anonymously stated that the act from Younis was nothing but mere banter.

The saga has now taken an even crazier twist, though, as former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has come out with his own conspiracy theory for the matter. According to Latif, Flower might have falsely accused the veteran of wrongdoing due to the simple fact that Younis, after scoring a double ton against England in 2016, took the name of former Indian batsman Mohammad Azharuddin - and not Flower - as the one responsible for his turnaround with the bat.

Latif believes that Younis’ gesture - of thanking Azharuddin over Flower, who was the batting coach - enraged the Zimbabwean, due to which he has now come up with the ‘knife’ story.

“We do not know what happens inside the dressing room. But Azharuddin can be a reason for this (Flower accusing Younis). In 2016, Younis made a double century at the Oval. He (Younis) did not take the name of the batting coach (Grant Flower). He said that I was struggling and talked to Azharuddin,” Latif said in a YouTube show called ‘Caught Behind’, reported Hindustan Times.

“That is a big factor that a player is crediting someone else rather than the coach. Flower must have contributed as a batting coach and served Pakistan. But I think this Azharuddin factor must have been somewhere in his (Flower’s) mind and he probably wanted to get back to him,” Latif added.

The knock Latif referred to was Younis’ 218 against England at The Oval in 2016, which helped Pakistan win the said Test match by ten wickets. The double ton was a pivotal one for Younis, as prior to that, he had gone eight innings without registering a single fifty-plus score. It was post that knock, Younis revealed that he had gotten batting tips from Azharuddin in an attempt to turn his form around.