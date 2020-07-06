England tour is like the Ashes for Windies, claims Kemar Roach

Windies speedster Kemar Roach has claimed that the England tour is the biggest series for the Caribbean side and compared it to the legendary Ashes series. The pacer also expressed that the Windies pace attack would be looking to emulate their relentless spells to take the trophy home.

Last year, a travelling English side were picked and thrown apart 2-1 in the Caribbean island by a brutal Windies pace attack consisting of Kemar Roach, Jason Holder and Shanon Gabriel. One year on, Kemar Roach has now admitted that for the Windies side, the tour of England is as big as the Ashes. The 32-year-old star also was clear that this series for the travelling side would be all about defending the Wisden Trophy, that they won last year.

“Winning in England would be perfect but it’s about defending the trophy. This is our biggest series, like the Ashes for us, so it’s about getting into that zone,” he told ‘The Guardian’, reported Hindustan Times.

Roach asserted that the home side were relentless with the ball last time around, which ultimately resulted in them thrashing England. This time, too, the pacer reckons that there would be no change in attitude, with the Windies keen to emulate last year's success to take the trophy home.

“We were relentless and it set the tone. Everyone put in and we’re looking to emulate that here. Taking the trophy back home to the Caribbean is the number one goal,” Roach added.

However, even before that, the Windies pacers would have to find a solution around the saliva ban, to swing the ball. The experienced pacer, who has picked up 193 Test wickets thus far, opined that shining the ball would be the toughest part post the comeback for cricket but assured that the Caribbean side would work a way out to do the same.

“Yes, that’s the tough part, but hopefully, we can get some hot days and the guys can work up some sweat. Although it has to be a pretty warm day for us to sweat. But whatever the weather, we’ll find a way.”