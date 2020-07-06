England to kick off Pakistan series on August 5 after three Ireland ODIs

England and Wales Cricket Board have announced that Pakistan's tour of England will kick-off on August 5 with the first Test at Old Trafford. In announcing that, ECB have also confirmed three ODIs against Ireland, to be played on July 30, August 1, and 4 respectively in Southampton.

With no international cricket being played anywhere around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, England, thanks to their well-maintained on-site hotels, are going to have a blast to satiate the broadcasting deals with potentially 36 days of cricket in the next two months. While their series against West Indies is starting on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Pakistan will start their Test series at Old Trafford on August 5.

The second and third Test of the series will be played in Southampton starting on August 13 and 21 respectively before the caravan then moves to Old Trafford for the three T20Is scheduled for August 28, 30 and September 1. In between the Windies and Pakistan series, England will play three ODIs against Ireland on July 30, August 1, and 4 respectively in Southampton.

"Confirmation of these matches against Ireland and Pakistan is another important step for our game as we begin to safely stage international cricket again, but also to minimise the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have, on cricket at all levels," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said, reported AFP.

"It has taken significant effort and expertise to allow us to reach a position where cricket is now ready and able to return to the field of play from the elite level to recreational cricket. We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of the Cricket West Indies, Cricket Ireland, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their willingness and co-operation to get international cricket back up and running and allow these matches to be staged.”

"Sports fans across the world will benefit as international cricket returns to our screens while it will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we aim to withstand the challenges in front of us. It must be reiterated that there is still much work for the ECB and the cricket network to do as we try to plot a path through this pandemic."

While Pakistan have already arrived in England on June 28 to set up their quarantine base in Worcester, they will move to Derbyshire on July 13 to start their preparation for the first Test. Ireland will reach Southampton just in time for the series.