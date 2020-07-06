Change in culture has changed perception of Indian pacers, feels Sourav Ganguly

Today at 11:18 AM
Sourav Ganguly believes that change in culture in India, especially with respect to the fitness of cricketers, has changed people’s perception of the Indian pacers. Ganguly also compared the current lot of pacers with yesteryear Windies pace attack, who were naturally more built and strong.
It was the Ganguly era, which brought about a much-needed boost in the amount of quality pacers the Indian cricket team, historically known to be a spin-dominant country, had in the side. During his time as both a player and a skipper, several pacers, ranging from Zaheer Khan to Ajit Agarkar, hit their peak and 'Dada's' tenure also oversaw the last days of the playing careers of the likes of Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. However, it is only now, Ganguly believes, that the perception around the Indian pace battery has changed and according to him, it is merely due to the change in culture with respect to the fitness standards.
“The coaches, fitness trainers and also I think the change in culture. Fitness routines, fitness standards not only the fast bowlers but also among batters that has changed enormously that has made everyone believe that if we are fit, we are strong, we can also bowl fast,” Ganguly told India opener Mayank Agarwal in a chat, reported Hindustan Times.
In the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, India completed an unprecedented series win Down Under against the mighty Australians in 2018. During the course of the series, the pacers accounted for 48 Australian wickets, which is the most wickets that the pacers have returned with from an away series against the Kangaroos.
Recalling the older times, Ganguly added that West Indies were naturally more built and strong, but noted that the current Indian team is working harder in order to be more fit and strong.
“West Indies in my generation were natural, they were naturally strong but we Indians were never such strong naturally but we have worked hard to get stronger, so I think it’s the change of culture too,” Ganguly, the BCCI president said.
