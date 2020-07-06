Change in culture has changed perception of Indian pacers, feels Sourav Ganguly

It was the Ganguly era, which brought about a much-needed boost in the amount of quality pacers the Indian cricket team, historically known to be a spin-dominant country, had in the side. During his time as both a player and a skipper, several pacers, ranging from Zaheer Khan to Ajit Agarkar, hit their peak and 'Dada's' tenure also oversaw the last days of the playing careers of the likes of Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. However, it is only now, Ganguly believes, that the perception around the Indian pace battery has changed and according to him, it is merely due to the change in culture with respect to the fitness standards.