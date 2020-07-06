BCCI looking to make contingency plans from September, reveals Arun Dhumal

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal has stated that the board is preparing to make contingency plans from September and start planning for the year ahead. Dhumal has also added that the local leagues need little effort in the logistics considering external factors will be minimized to a large extent.

While there has been no clarity yet on the fate of the T20 World Cup, with the postponement declaration by the ICC still awaited, the BCCI are losing time in their hands as far as making plans for the Indian Premier League is concerned. While in all probability, the Asia Cup is a No-No for the board, board treasurer Dhumal stated that the BCCI has decided to go ahead with its plans on hosting the Indian Premier League.

"The year started on a horrible note and there's been no relief on any front. But as time goes by, we need to take things head-on and ensure that we remain prepared for any eventuality. Cricket is no different. It is time for the BCCI to start planning for the year ahead," Dhumal told ToI.

"The NBA is beginning in the US in a protected zone. The English Premier League (EPL) is on and so are the FA Cup matches. Bundesliga was the first to show the way. Even Australia's domestic rugby league is about to begin. What BCCI is talking about is the need to make contingency plans from September," he explained.

With the Olympics and now, possibly, the World T20 being on the verge of cancellation, Dhumal sees a pattern there that most leagues, which are domestic in nature, are getting precedence over international sporting events. Dhumal reasoned that prime time TV viewership and logistical challenges work in favour of local events.

"So, what are we witnessing here? Domestic leagues are in focus while the Olympics and the World Cups are taking a back seat. That's because local leagues don't depend on too many external factors. Revenues are more localised; gate receipts aren't such a huge concern and local leagues can be trimmed and planned to suit particular windows. They're also television-friendly because they can be adjusted to suit local prime time TV viewership," he added.

"Those announcements and outcomes are not in our hands. The T20 World Cup, for instance, is being postponed so let the announcement come when it has to," Dhumal said.