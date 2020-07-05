Want to focus on my batting for Madhya Pradesh, asserts Naman Ojha

Naman Ojha has said that he wants to focus on his batting at this point of time and hence wants to get some relief from his wicketkeeping duties for Madhya Pradesh. After Devendra Bundela retired in 2018, the 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was named the captain of the state team.

It was in the 2015-2016 domestic season that Naman Ojha was named captain of the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup against Ranji champions Mumbai. And post the retirement of former skipper Devendra Bundela in 2018, wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha was given the responsibilities of the captaincy of the Madhya Pradesh team. Ojha, who was first time acting as captain of his state team, admitted that it was difficult for him to adjust into the big role immediately.

“It was my first experience as captain [in a season], in 2018. I have played under different captains. Whatever responsibilities were given to me, I knew how I would fulfill them, as a batsman and a wicketkeeper. But when I was captain for the first season in 2018, I kept for the whole season but it was very difficult for me to be a captain, a wicketkeeper and a batsman as well. It was a little tough because I wasn’t used to it,” Ojha told Sportstar.

In his first season of the Ranji Trophy as captain, MP narrowly failed to make the playoffs and in the latest domestic season, Ojha suffered an injury just before the tournament began and played only three games. The 36-year-old batsman admitted that he wants to focus on his batting alone and, for that, is ready to give up the gloves since he also has to lead the team.

“I’d love to focus on my batting because at this point of time, I want to bat and I want to score runs. I think in the four-day format, batting [only] is a good idea if I want to play a long season. Wicketkeeping takes a toll on the body, but let’s see. Last season also, I gave the gloves to youngsters; only if someone gets matches to play will he get the experience of keeping wickets in the four-day format, because in four-day cricket you need a lot of experience, fitness, and focus. You need to keep a lot,” he added.