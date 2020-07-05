VVS Laxman convinced me to retire, reveals Murali Kartik

"It was horrible. I was third in the pecking order in the Indian team and I am not getting into the details there. I was the lone senior in Railways. Sanjar Bangar went, Kulamani Parida went and I had turned down offers to turn up as professional but I didn't want to leave Railways. My worst two months was when I was with IPL team Kings XI Punjab. It was then Laxman who had a word with my wife Shweta and he didn't want to see me like that,” Kartik told Sportstar during an Instagram chat.