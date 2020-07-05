Virat Kohli under the scanner for conflict of interest, confirms DK Jain

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain has confirmed that the board is examining Virat Kohli for a ‘conflict of interest case’ after Sanjeev Gupta levelled charges against the Indian captain. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member has, in the past, also written to the Jain against other players.

After charges of ‘conflict of interest’ were levelled against India captain Virat Kohli, BCCI Ethics officer DK Jain confirmed, on Monday, that he is looking into the case. According to Sanjeev Gupta's latest complaint, Kohli is conflicted as he occupies two posts as captain of the Indian team and director of a venture which has co-directors linked to a talent management company that has on board, several of his teammates. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member alleged that it is a violation of the BCCI constitution which prohibits one individual from holding multiple positions. Jain, on Sunday, confirmed that he received the complaint and is also examining the case.

"I have received a complaint. I will examine it and then see if the case is made out or not. If yes, then I have to afford an opportunity for him (Kohli) to respond," Jain told PTI.

Gupta claimed that Kohli, who is one of the directors at Cornerstone Venture Partners LLP and Virat Kohli Sports LLP, is conflicted as his co-directors - Bunty Sajdeh and Binoy Bharat Khimji - are also a part of the talent management company Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited. Kohli does not have a role in Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited. The company, however, manages the commercial interests of Kohli and his many other teammates including K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav.

"In view of the above, Shri Virat Kohli is occupying two posts at a time in blatant violation to BCCI Rule 38 (4) approved by the Supreme Court Of India. As such, he must relinquish his one post at once in compliance...," wrote Gupta in his complaint.

This is not the first high profile complaint posed by Gupta as he had filed conflict of interest complaints against Indian cricketing legends Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and Kapil Dev. However, all of those complaints were rendered "infructuous" in the end. Moreover, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had already stated that the conflict of interest standards as directed by the Lodha Committee are ‘unrealistic’.