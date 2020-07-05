Reports | Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal road accident

In what has come as disturbing news for Sri Lankan and world cricket, rising star Kusal Mendis has reportedly been arrested by the Sri Lankan police for causing a fatal road accident. 25-year-old Mendis, who is a regular feature in Sri Lanka’s ODI and Test sides, is said to have collided with a 64-year-old cyclist during the early hours of Sunday morning near the 13th KM post in the Horethuduwa area in Panadura.