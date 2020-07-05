Reports | Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal road accident
Today at 10:59 AM
Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis has reportedly been arrested by the Lankan police for causing a road accident that is said to have killed a 64-year-old cyclist. The incident is said to have occurred near the 13th KM post in the Horethuduwa area in Panadura at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday.
In what has come as disturbing news for Sri Lankan and world cricket, rising star Kusal Mendis has reportedly been arrested by the Sri Lankan police for causing a fatal road accident. 25-year-old Mendis, who is a regular feature in Sri Lanka’s ODI and Test sides, is said to have collided with a 64-year-old cyclist during the early hours of Sunday morning near the 13th KM post in the Horethuduwa area in Panadura.
According to reports, the collision ended being fatal and killed the cyclist, as a result of which Mendis was held by the Lankan police. It is believed that the police have produced the 25-year-old before a doctor for an examination after which he is expected to be subsequently produced before the court.
This is the second incident of a Sri Lankan player being held by the police in as many months as it was only last month the young fast bowler Shehan Madushanka was arrested by the Sri Lankan police for allegedly having possession of an illegal drug, heroin. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are yet to officially comment on the Kusal Mendis arrest.
