Life hasn’t changed at all since IPL big bucks, admits Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for 15.5 crores ahead of IPL 2020, has revealed that his life hasn’t changed since the auctions in December. The right-arm pacer, who is No.1 ranked in Tests, is currently the highest-paid foreign player in the history of the marquee T20 league.
After Kolkata Knight Riders spent 15.5 crores in buying Australian ace-pacer Pat Cummins after getting into a bidding war with RCB and KXIP, they were excited about the prospect of having a lead pacer in the side. It's been six months since the 27-year-old was bought for the record-breaking bid but the Australian pace spearhead revealed that his life hasn't changed one bit. He reasoned it by admitting that he has never been the sort to be too affected by either success or failure. The highest-paid foreign player in the history of the league added that his high of that day hasn’t faded away yet.
"I would like to think my life doesn't change much at all. I try my best in every game I play but I try to not let any successes or setbacks change my life too much," Cummins told PTI.
"Not really [the high of the day hasn’t faded]. Maybe, once I get over there to play," he added.
The highest-paid foreign player in the history of IPL also added that he hasn’t been swayed by the big money in T20 leagues and is, in fact, a fan of Test Cricket just like Indian captain Virat Kohli. The No.1 ranked Test bowler, who has played 30 matches in the longest format, has 143 wickets from 30 Tests at an impressive average of 21.82.
"I grew up watching and loving Test cricket and nothing has changed. I think it is the most challenging format because it tests your skill, stamina, mental strength. Each and every Test win is incredibly satisfying. It takes at least a couple of months to build back up to full pace and fitness but luckily we have some time. We started bowling two weeks ago. So, we will be ready for when we start," added Cummins.
