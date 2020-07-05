Life hasn’t changed at all since IPL big bucks, admits Pat Cummins

After Kolkata Knight Riders spent 15.5 crores in buying Australian ace-pacer Pat Cummins after getting into a bidding war with RCB and KXIP, they were excited about the prospect of having a lead pacer in the side. It's been six months since the 27-year-old was bought for the record-breaking bid but the Australian pace spearhead revealed that his life hasn't changed one bit. He reasoned it by admitting that he has never been the sort to be too affected by either success or failure. The highest-paid foreign player in the history of the league added that his high of that day hasn’t faded away yet.