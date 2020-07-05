Kohli can break Tendulkar’s record of 100 hundreds, believes Brad Hogg

Veteran spinner Brad Hogg is confident that Virat Kohli will be able to break Sachin Tendulkar record of hundred international centuries. The India skipper, who made his debut in 2008, has amassed 70 international hundreds so far with 27 centuries in Tests and 43 in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli became a household name in India after he led the U-19 team to the World Cup title in 2008. Following that, a young Kohli made his international debut in the same year and also earned his first IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore. A few years later, Kohli became a mainstay for Team India with a huge promise, especially in limited-overs. So much that comparisons with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar started off as Kohli started amassing centuries faster than ever.

On today’s date, the Indian skipper has 70 international hundreds of which 43 were recorded in ODIs. It is almost certain that Kohli will surpass Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries, but former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg believes that the India skipper can break Tendulkar's long-standing record of 100 centuries as well.

"Of course he[Kohli] can. Fitness levels today are a lot better when Sachin Tendulkar started. Plus they get a lot of help with quality fitness trainers. They have also got a lot of physios and doctors on board. Any niggle that is starting to happen people can get on top of it straight away. Therefore players miss less games and of course there is a lot more cricket being played these days. So yes, he can break that record," Hogg added.

Just last week, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop stated that world cricket is currently going through a golden period of fast bowling and India are at the forefront of what he called a "fast bowling renaissance." India had a top run last year with Bumrah, Ishant, Shami and Yadav in their top form. And now Hogg, pointing towards the statistics during their victorious tour of Australia last time, stated that Indian bowlers have been a dominant force in world cricket for a while now.

"I am going to go with the start of the series between Australia and India in November 2018. Indian bowling attack has dominated world cricket. India's pace attack take wickets quicker than any other team and they have played against some good teams... Australia...South Africa...they played against Bangladesh as well and couple of other good teams. That's why India are pretty dominant. The batsmen led them down in New Zealand but that pace attack is the best going around," he added.