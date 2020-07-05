Ben Stokes similar to Kohli, will be an excellent captain, believes Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain is of the opinion that Ben Stokes, who will lead England for the first time in the first Test against the Windies, is a carbon copy of Virat Kohli and thus believes the all-rounder will be a good captain. Hussain, however, cast his doubts over Stokes becoming a full-time skipper.

After having worn an invisible captain’s armband for over two years, Ben Stokes’ dream will come to fruition on Wednesday, July 8, when England take on the Windies in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl. Incumbent Joe Root missing the Test due to the birth of his child meant that the ECB had to appoint a stand-in skipper and the board had no hesitation in giving the armband to Stokes, who is the side’s designated vice-captain.

The first Test will, incidentally, be the first instance of Stokes captaining England at any level but according to former skipper Nasser Hussain, the all-rounder will do just about well due to his overflowing passion. Hussain feels that in terms of his persona on the field, Stokes is no different to Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

"Generally, what Ben (Stokes) does is a bit like Virat (Kohli). Everything he does, he does it at 100 mile an hour. So, I think he will be an excellent captain, although he's only a stand-in captain," Hussain said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', reported TOI.

While a vast majority of fans and experts have been chuffed with the decision to appoint Stokes as the stand-in captain, they are, at the same time, skeptical of him taking over the role permanently, for the simple fact that he already has too much on his plate. Hussain is no exception and the 52-year-old also fears that Stokes might get overworked and run to the ground if he’s given the captain’s armband permanently.

"But as a long-term thing, an all-rounder with so much on his plate, plays three formats, IPL possibly coming up, I think there's too much on his shoulders, but never write-off Ben Stokes," the former English skipper said.

"He could make for an exceptional captain, but I am worried a little bit about his workload in the future if he does it full time.”

The first Test between England and West Indies, which will be the first international game in almost four months and also the 64th Test of Ben Stokes’ career, will be played at The Ageas Bowl from July 8.