Puducherry rope in Aavishkar Salvi as head coach for upcoming season

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has appointed former India pacer Aavishkar Salvi as their head coach for the upcoming domestic season. Meanwhile, Onkar Khanvilkar and Dishant Yagnik have retained their positions as the assistant coach and fielding coach respectively.

It is like going back to the old time once again for Pondicherry Cricket as the association entrusted their first head coach Salvi in the role once again after a failed attempt with J. Arunkumar, who resigned from the role mid-way through the 2019 season citing differences with the officials of Cricket Association of Puducherry. Arunkumar has since taken over the role of USA Cricket Team Head coach.

With Salvi returning to the state fold once again, he will reunite with most of the players he had nurtured during the 2018 season and will be assisted by former Mumbai southpaw Onkar Khanvilkar and Rajasthan Royals’ fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

"The first season, I had a good experience. There has been a lot of development in terms of infrastructure. In the first season, there were adversities but even then the team finished third, which was a good sign. Last season, there were some changes but even then the players performed well. So, there has been an improvement," Salvi told Sportstar.

The nationwide lockdown has affected the players’ practice sessions and Salvi will not be able to join the players immediately. However, he is doing video conference coaching classes to keep the players updated.

"But we have to remain positive. We don't know the format and when it will start. We have to be ready for the challenges. We have to deal with the physical and mental aspects. We have been doing zoom interactions. We are keeping things simple and ensuring that no one feels left out," the former India pacer added.