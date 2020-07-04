Michael Hussey names MS Dhoni as skipper of his most feared IPL XI

Mr.Cricket Mike Hussey made his international debut only at the age of 30, but in his eight years as an international cricketer, the southpaw firmly established his name as an all-time great of the sport. His remarkable start to his international career meant that in 2008, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings came calling for the veteran and he spent six seasons with the Yellow army, winning the IPL twice and orange cap once during his time with the Chennai-based franchise. After retiring as a player, Hussey also played his part as a coaching staff and guided CSK to the IPL 2018 title as the side’s batting coach.