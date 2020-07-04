Michael Hussey names MS Dhoni as skipper of his most feared IPL XI

Today at 6:15 PM
Former Chennai Super Kings star Michael Hussey, on Thursday, named the IPL XI he would ‘hate to face’ and unsurprisingly picked his former skipper MS Dhoni as the captain of the side. Hussey’s star-studded XI also featured Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, AB de Villiers, and Andre Russell.
Mr.Cricket Mike Hussey made his international debut only at the age of 30, but in his eight years as an international cricketer, the southpaw firmly established his name as an all-time great of the sport. His remarkable start to his international career meant that in 2008, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings came calling for the veteran and he spent six seasons with the Yellow army, winning the IPL twice and orange cap once during his time with the Chennai-based franchise. After retiring as a player, Hussey also played his part as a coaching staff and guided CSK to the IPL 2018 title as the side’s batting coach.
Now a coach, commentator and pundit, Hussey recently engaged in a conversation with Chetan Narula on YouTube and interestingly, picked what he felt was the XI of IPL players who he would hate to face. As has been the case with many former cricketers who have already picked their all-time IPL XIs, Hussey, unsurprisingly, opted for the prolific duo of Rohit Sharma and David Warner at the top of the order. The two batsmen are the third and fourth highest run-getters, respectively, in the history of the competition.
The dynamic RCB duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, a partnership that is considered to be the greatest in IPL history, slotted into Hussey’s side as the No.3 and No.4 batsmen, while the veteran Australian named his skipper at CSK, MS Dhoni, as the wicket-keeper and captain of his side at No.5. Two hard-hitting fast-bowling all rounders, Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell, occupied the No.6 and No.7 spots in Mr.Cricket’s side while Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal found a place for themselves as the team’s specialist spinners. The side was completed by the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, while KL Rahul donned the 12th man duty.
Hussey’s IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah. 12th man KL Rahul
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Ms Dhoni
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Mike Hussey
- Indian Premier League
- Chennai Super Kings
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Mumbai Indians
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.