Kane Williamson can play all three formats and can adapt his game, feels Nasser Hussain

"For me, the technique is getting runs in all parts of the world, and I like someone who plays with soft hands and lets the ball come to him, Kane Williamson for me has a very good technique in the current era, he plays the ball late with soft hands, as a result of T20 cricket, players in the modern game play with hard hands, Williamson can play all three formats and can adapt his game to each,” Hussain said during 'Cricket Inside Out' podcast alongside Ian Bishop and Elma Smit.