Kane Williamson can play all three formats and can adapt his game, feels Nasser Hussain
Today at 5:57 PM
Nasser Hussain has stated that he likes players who play with soft hands and let the ball come to them - a trait he feels that makes Kane Williamson adapt in all three formats. Hussain has further added that Sachin Tendulkar is the most sound cricketer of all-time as far as technique is concerned.
Alongside Virat Kohli and Joe Root, Kane Williamson has been the flag-bearer of success in all three formats, with Steve Smith recently joining the list with some solid performances in limited-overs cricket. Technically the soundest of the lot, Williamson’s ability to remain unfazed irrespective of the format has made him the cult hero of modern-times and Hussain acknowledged the same in an ICC podcast.
"For me, the technique is getting runs in all parts of the world, and I like someone who plays with soft hands and lets the ball come to him, Kane Williamson for me has a very good technique in the current era, he plays the ball late with soft hands, as a result of T20 cricket, players in the modern game play with hard hands, Williamson can play all three formats and can adapt his game to each,” Hussain said during 'Cricket Inside Out' podcast alongside Ian Bishop and Elma Smit.
One of the finest captains of the yesteryear England side, Hussain is a renowned figure for his deep knowledge about cricketers - past and present - a trait that has now made him one of the most celebrated commentators and pundits currently. Revisiting the time, Hussain picked Tendulkar as the most sound player he played against and revealed how the team used to have multiple meetings to discuss how to get Tendulkar out.
"Overall when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique, when I was England skipper, I cannot remember how many team meetings we used to have just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out," he added.
Bishop, who was in agreement with the suggestion, quickly added, "Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most difficult batsmen to whom I have bowled in my career, he always used to hit in the straight lines.”
