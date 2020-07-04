Jaipur set to get world’s third-largest stadium with a capacity of 75,000, confirms Mahendra Sharma

Today at 2:39 PM
Rajasthan Cricket Association’s secretary Mahendra Sharma has confirmed, on Saturday, that Jaipur is all set to get world’s third-largest stadium with a capacity of over 75,000 behind Motera and MCG. Sharma also revealed that the stadium will have two grounds for Ranji Trophy and 30 practise nets.
After the completion of World’s largest cricket stadium in Motera, with a reported capacity of over 1.10 lakh audience, Rajasthan Cricket Association’s secretary Mahendra Sharma confirmed that plans are underway to construct world’s third-largest stadium, with a capacity of 75,000. He also added that the land has been finalised in Chonp village, 25 km from the city of Jaipur, costing over Rs 350 crore.
Additionally, the stadium would also be host to two grounds for Ranji Trophy alongside having 30 practise nets for the cricketers. On top of that, it would also house 250 people in the press conference room, apart from the facilities for indoor games, sports training academies, a clubhouse and parking for 4000 vehicles. The 75,000 capacity stadium is expected to be built in two phases and would be done in two years.
According to Hindustan Times, Sharma reckoned that BCCI owes Rs 90 crore to the state cricketing association and further will seek a grant of Rs 100 crore from the Indian cricketing board, as loan. Rs 60 crore, on the other hand, would be amassed by selling corporate boxes in the stadium. The reports also added that the proposal for the stadium’s construction was approved unanimously at an RCA executive committee meeting, under the aegis of RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot.
